Big Brother Live Eviction Tonight

We chat with the Big Brother host about the live eviction.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 12:32:08-04

Julie talked about the new season of Big Brother and the first houseguest eviction. Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays 7pm-8pm and features the live eviction show on Thursdays 7pm- 8pm. The show is also available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the 24/7 live feed and find exclusive content throughout the season. For more information, go to www.cbs.com and follow @bigbrothercbs on Instagram, @CBSBigBrother on Twitter and Big Brother Season 23 on Facebook.

