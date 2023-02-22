Big Changes to Music City Grand Prix in 2023

Jason Rittenberry the President and COO of Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announced the exciting new additions to this year’s race in Nashville. INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES return to Nashville August 4-6 for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. For three days in August, the streets of downtown will come alive with the sounds of music, food, and racing, all spun into a festival-like experience you just have to be there to feel. Announced today, the Music City Grand Prix is adding a Saturday night race under the lights of downtown Nashville in addition to an earlier start time on Sunday for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. For more details, go to www.musiccitygp.com.https://musiccitygp.com/. Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets.