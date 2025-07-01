Big Confidence and Even Bigger Energy With Body Positive Social Club

Confidence called and Big Energy Girls Club answered!

Producer, Brittany Foxx, had a chance to sit down with the dynamic-duo behind the brand new social club to find out how they're building a community for every-body.

Not only is the group focused on body positivty and embracing who we are, but making friends as adults can be hard. This community makes a way for women of all backgrounds to come together and create friendships with each other.

During the interview, founders, Sami Solberg and Bailey Saunders, shared their experience growing up in their hometown and what it was like learning to accept their body in a world of beauty standards.

They also discussed what bringing this social club to the women of Nashville means for the community, but also for the younger versions of themselves that they wish would've had the same opportunity during their times of need.

Producer Brittany also went out to their very first event at Monday Night Brewing and met with other women who wanted to experience a community where they felt safe. It was an eventful night had by all with laughs, inside jokes and vulnerability seeped through!

