Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Big Orange Chicken Wings. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.
Chef's Market's Big Orange Chicken Wings
Ingredients:
2 lbs. chicken wings, halved at the joint
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. black pepper
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1 Tbsp. non-aluminum baking powder
1 c. Orange Crush Soda
3 Tbsp. hot sauce (e.g., Frank's Red Hot)
2 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
1 Tbsp. fresh orange zest
1 tsp. soy sauce
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes, crushed
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
Fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish, if desired)
· Preheat your oven to 250°F (120°C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup.
· In a large mixing bowl, combine chicken wings with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and baking powder. Mix well to ensure even coating.
· Lay the wings on the prepared baking sheet, skin side facing up. Initially bake for 30 minutes at 250°F.
· After the initial baking, boost the oven's temperature to 425°F - much like how the crowd's energy boosts during halftime. Continue to bake the wings for an additional 30-40 minutes, or until they achieve a crispy, golden texture.
· While the wings are baking, start the Big Orange Glaze. In a medium-sized saucepan, combine orange soda, hot sauce, brown sugar, butter, orange zest, soy sauce, crushed red pepper flakes, and cornstarch. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, lower the heat and let it simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened to a glossy glaze.
· Once the wings are done baking, transfer them to a large bowl. Pour the orange soda glaze over the wings and toss to coat evenly while singing Rocky Top.
· Plate your wings and, if desired, sprinkle freshly chopped cilantro over the top for garnish.