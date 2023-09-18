Watch Now
Big Orange Chicken Wings

Jim Hagy shares the recipe for a tailgate
Posted at 11:41 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 12:41:52-04

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made Big Orange Chicken Wings. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef's Market's Big Orange Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

2 lbs. chicken wings, halved at the joint

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. non-aluminum baking powder

1 c. Orange Crush Soda

3 Tbsp. hot sauce (e.g., Frank's Red Hot)

2 Tbsp. brown sugar, packed

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 Tbsp. fresh orange zest

1 tsp. soy sauce

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes, crushed

1 Tbsp. cornstarch

Fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish, if desired)

· Preheat your oven to 250°F (120°C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup.

· In a large mixing bowl, combine chicken wings with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and baking powder. Mix well to ensure even coating.

· Lay the wings on the prepared baking sheet, skin side facing up. Initially bake for 30 minutes at 250°F.

· After the initial baking, boost the oven's temperature to 425°F - much like how the crowd's energy boosts during halftime. Continue to bake the wings for an additional 30-40 minutes, or until they achieve a crispy, golden texture.

· While the wings are baking, start the Big Orange Glaze. In a medium-sized saucepan, combine orange soda, hot sauce, brown sugar, butter, orange zest, soy sauce, crushed red pepper flakes, and cornstarch. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, lower the heat and let it simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the sauce has thickened to a glossy glaze.

· Once the wings are done baking, transfer them to a large bowl. Pour the orange soda glaze over the wings and toss to coat evenly while singing Rocky Top.

· Plate your wings and, if desired, sprinkle freshly chopped cilantro over the top for garnish.

