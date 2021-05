Ms. Cheap took us to the Sara Sells warehouse sale where you can find deals on high-end furniture and home accessories. The Sara Sells May in-person sale is Saturday, May 15 from 8am-1pm at the warehouse, located at 8436 Horton Highway in College Grove. The online sale is Sunday, May 16 from 11am-11pm at www.sarasells.com. Follow @sarasells on Instagram and Facebook for more information.

For more information about Ms. Cheap’s T-Shirt Drive for Room In The Inn, visit www.newschannel5.com/shirts.