Billboard Country Live is jam-packed with country music stars and surprises!

On Thursday, June 4, reigning CMA Awards Vocal Group of the Year, The Red Clay Strays, will take the stage alongside a powerhouse slate of newly added talent including Chase Rice, Corey Kent, Drew Baldridge, Hunter Hayes, Lanie Gardner, The Band Perry, The Grimm, and Ty Myers. On Friday, June 5, ACM New Male Artist Of The Year Tucker Wetmore will perform with an impressive supporting lineup featuring Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, Ashley Cooke, Braxton Keith, Kaitlin Butts, Priscilla Block, Something Out West and Stella Lefty. Both days will feature a full slate of buzzy names and surprise guests throughout the celebration.

These showcase-style concerts will take place at Category 10 in Nashville, delivering an immersive live experience in the heart of downtown. Gibson—the iconic, Nashville-headquartered global instrument brand—will provide select gear, along with custom-wrapped guitars for onsite giveaways. Both days are free and open to the public; RSVP at live.billboard.com/country [live.billboard.com].