Billie Jo Jones stops by to talk new music!

Country music singer, Billie Jo Jones, is hitting the road on her nationwide tour, and climbing the indie charts with her most recent single, "Some Girls Don't Cry"! She sits down with us to chat about her new music and her new album! You can stream "Some Girls Don't Cry" NOW wherever you listen to your favorite music!
