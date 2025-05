You know him from his starring role in the CBS hit shows, Mike and Molly and Bob Hearts Abishola! Now, Comedian, Billy Gardell, is taking his stand-up comedy back on tour, and he's making a stop right here in Music City!

Billy chats with Heather about why he loves Zanies in Nashville and why his health journey has been so important for his creativity!

You can catch his show at Zanies on May 9th and 10th! To get tickets visit

nashville.zanies.com