Black History Month at the Tennessee State Museum

Tennessee State Museum Programs Manager Morgan Byrn gave us an overview of their Black History Month guided tour and Tranae Chatman the museum’s Social History Curator talked about the museum’s February Lunch and Learn Series. During the month of February, each Saturday from 1pm-1:45pm, the Tennessee State Museum is offering a special highlights tour of Black history in Tennessee. A Museum educator will guide visitors through the galleries and highlight stories of African Americans from the frontier to the quest for freedom and from the Civil War to Civil Rights. These tours are free, and no reservations are required. Also, each Thursday in February from 12pm-1pm, the Tennessee State Museum will honor the stories of some of Tennessee's most noteworthy historic Black businesses. As part of the museum’s The Legacy of Black Entrepreneurship in Tennessee Lunch and Learn program, a guest speaker will join the Museum’s curator of social history, Tranae Chatman, for a conversation on how they continue the legacy of their family businesses. Visitors will learn the history of these businesses from a new generation of leaders as they share their own experience and insight into their family history. Guest speakers include LaDonna Boyd, Ph.D, fifth generation President & CEO of R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation, Cheryl McKissack Daniel, President & CEO of McKissack & McKissack and Darrell Cobbins, CEO of Universal Commercial. Learn more at https://tnmuseum.org/.