Tuwisha talked about the influence of black music on popular culture. In honor of Black Music Month, The National Museum of African American Music will be hosting a series of special events in June. The Celebration of Legends Benefit Concert will kick off the museum’s events on Thursday, June 17 from 6pm-9pm and be streamed online on NMAAM’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/thenmaam YouTube and at www.BlackMusicMonth.com. Honorees include the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Smokey Robinson, Chaka Khan, Lionel Richie and Quincy Jones. The State of Black Music Summit will be held Friday, June 18 from 9:30am–5pm. The one-day streamed event will feature panels exploring the intersection of Black music and culture, with panelists including Bevy Smith, Misa Hylton and YoYo. On Saturday, June 19 from 9am-10am, NMAAM will conclude the weekend of events with a dedication ceremony followed by a Juneteenth block party from 11am-4pm with live music, DJ’s and more. Both events will be free and open to the public. NMAAM admission will be discounted on June 19 and 20 ($19 for adults and $10 for children, seniors and military service members). Check the museum’s website at www.nmaam.org or social media channels for the most up-to-date information.

