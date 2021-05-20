During Black Restaurant Week, We met a family of three cooks who are serving up delicious food to the Antioch community side by side in three different restaurants. Surreal Spice Creations, The Bean Bag Coffee & Tea Shop and Mac’s Corned Beef are located at 2940 Murfreesboro Pike #112 & #114, Antioch, TN 37013. Currently Mac’s Corned Beef is closed but will be re-opening in two weeks. For more information follow Surreal Spice Creations, Mac’s Corned Beef and The Bean Bag Coffee & Tea Shop on Facebook.