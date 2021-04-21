Dyan made a Blackberry and Pecan Salad. For more healthy recipes along with fitness tips, visit Dyan's website, www.coachdconsulting.com.
Blackberry Pecan Salad
Ingredients:
4 cups mixed greens
½ cup sweet spiced pecans (recipe below)
½ cup blackberries, sliced in half lengthwise
¼ cup thinly sliced red onion or shallot
½ cup parmesan shavings
Drizzle with balsamic dressing (recipe below)
Directions:
Spread greens on a large platter or low-rimmed bowl. Layer on toppings – spreading evenly over greens. Drizzle with dressing just before serving – or serve dressing separately.
Sweet Spiced Nuts
Ingredients:
2 cups raw pecan pieces
1T sugar
1 t pumpkin pie spice (or apple pie spice)
Pinch of cayenne (if desired)
½ t each salt and pepper
2t water
2 t honey or maple syrup
1 t canola oil
Directions:
Spread out raw nut on a dry pan covered with aluminum foil. Bake at 400-degrees for 5-8 minutes until warmed through (do not burn). Meanwhile, combine spice mix in a bowl and set aside. Combine water, honey/maple syrup/canola oil in a saucepan and heat to just boiling. Add nuts and stir until completely coated and no moisture remains. Quickly add to spice mix and toss/stir until coated. Add back to baking sheet and allow to dry 2-3 hours. Store in air-tight container.
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 T spicy mustard
½ t each salt and pepper
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a small mason jar and shake until well combined and emulsified. Store in air-tight container in refrigerator for up to a week.