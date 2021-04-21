Dyan made a Blackberry and Pecan Salad. For more healthy recipes along with fitness tips, visit Dyan's website, www.coachdconsulting.com.

Blackberry Pecan Salad

Ingredients:

4 cups mixed greens

½ cup sweet spiced pecans (recipe below)

½ cup blackberries, sliced in half lengthwise

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion or shallot

½ cup parmesan shavings

Drizzle with balsamic dressing (recipe below)

Directions:

Spread greens on a large platter or low-rimmed bowl. Layer on toppings – spreading evenly over greens. Drizzle with dressing just before serving – or serve dressing separately.

Sweet Spiced Nuts

Ingredients:

2 cups raw pecan pieces

1T sugar

1 t pumpkin pie spice (or apple pie spice)

Pinch of cayenne (if desired)

½ t each salt and pepper

2t water

2 t honey or maple syrup

1 t canola oil

Directions:

Spread out raw nut on a dry pan covered with aluminum foil. Bake at 400-degrees for 5-8 minutes until warmed through (do not burn). Meanwhile, combine spice mix in a bowl and set aside. Combine water, honey/maple syrup/canola oil in a saucepan and heat to just boiling. Add nuts and stir until completely coated and no moisture remains. Quickly add to spice mix and toss/stir until coated. Add back to baking sheet and allow to dry 2-3 hours. Store in air-tight container.

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 T spicy mustard

½ t each salt and pepper

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a small mason jar and shake until well combined and emulsified. Store in air-tight container in refrigerator for up to a week.

