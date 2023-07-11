Local artist and founder of Bling on Things Allison Hart showed some of the apparel and décor items she designs using thrifted jewelry, rhinestones, and pearls. Allison Hart's Bling on Thing items can be found at Papa Turney's Old Fashion BBQ located in Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort on Percy Priest at 3979 Bell Rd. Hermitage, TN 37076. To purchase items or to speak to Allison about customization, call (615) 995-1133.
Posted at 11:41 AM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 12:41:21-04
