"Blow" your mind at Nashville Glasshaus

Grab a cup of coffee and learn the unique art of glass blowing at Nashville's newest coffee shop. Here, you can watch glassblowing (and even take classes), drink coffee that was just roasted in-house, enjoy curated signature bites, and host your next event. To learn more visit https://www.nashvilleglasshaus.com/
Posted at 12:17 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 13:17:51-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.