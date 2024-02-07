Watch Now
"Blow" your mind at Nashville Glasshaus

Eat, drink, and learn to blow glass at Nashville Glasshaus
Grab a cup of coffee and learn the unique art of glass blowing at Nashville's newest coffee shop. Here, you can watch glassblowing (and even take classes), drink coffee that was just roasted in-house, enjoy curated signature bites, and host your next event. To learn more visit https://www.nashvilleglasshaus.com/

