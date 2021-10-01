Watch
Blue Bloods Stars Look Ahead to Season 12

Blue Bloods Stars Preview the New Season
Posted at 12:36 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 13:36:39-04

Stars of the CBS drama Blue Bloods Will Estes and Vanessa Ray gave us a preview of the new season. The 12th season premiere of Blue Bloods airs Friday, October 1 at 9pm on NewsChannel5.

