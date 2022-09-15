Blue Lightnin’ Fall Sangria from the Loveless Cafe

Crystal Buttrey from Loveless Café made Blue Lightnin’ Fall Sangria and previewed the upcoming Taste of Bellevue event. Taste of Bellevue is Sunday, September 18 from 4pm-7pm at the Bellevue Ford Ice Center. Bellevue residents should arrive hungry, ready to feast, smile, laugh and enjoy the outdoor festivities with the whole family. To add a little fire to the culinary competition, a panel of celebrity judges will taste each offering and award coveted titles to winning dishes. Judges include former Tennessee Titans Brad Hopkins, NewsChannel5 Meteorologists Henry Rothenberg and Nikki-Dee Ray, Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood and Randy Rayburn. Henry Rothenberg will also emcee the event. There will also be music, kids’ activities and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.tasteofbellevue.com.

Blue Lightnin’ Fall Sangria from Loveless Cafe

Clap your hands if you love Sangria! We took our Blue Lightnin’ Mixer and created a light and fruity blueberry beverage that’s sure to please your Sangria-lovin’ palate.

Servings: 1 1/2 quarts

Ingredients

1/2 Jar Loveless Blue Lightnin' Mix (non-alcoholic)

1 750 ml bottle Merlot wine

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 orange (cut in half, and sliced)

1 lemon (cut in half, and sliced)

2 cups pineapple chunks (fresh or canned)

1 green apple (remove seeds, and slice)

1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

Directions

1. Cut up all fruit and place in a 3 quart pitcher.

2. Add Loveless Blue Lightnin’ Mix.

3. Add wine and lemon juice.

4. Mix well with a spoon.

5. Chill for at least 2 hours or overnight.

6. Serve over ice; garnish with marinated fruit.

