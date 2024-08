Prev Next

Posted

Step inside one of Nashville's most extraordinary cocktail clubs!

Cole Johnson takes us to Blueprint Underground Cocktail Club! For more information visit blueprintcocktailclub.com 156 Printers Alley

Nashville, TN

(615) 422-7770 HOURS:

Thursday: 5pm-3am

Friday: 5pm-3am

Saturday: 5pm-3am

Sunday: 5pm-3am



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.