Stacey Nickens from the Nashville International Airport showed some of the artwork that greets visitors in the airport’s newly renovated Grand Lobby and talked about BNA’s Arts at the Airport, an ever-growing, ever-changing showcase of cultural diversity and creative talent in Tennessee. To learn more about Arts at the Airport and other exhibits at BNA, visit their website here: https://flynashville.com/nashville-airport-authority/arts-at-the-airport/exhibits-at-bna.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 12:44:20-04
Stacey Nickens from the Nashville International Airport showed some of the artwork that greets visitors in the airport’s newly renovated Grand Lobby and talked about BNA’s Arts at the Airport, an ever-growing, ever-changing showcase of cultural diversity and creative talent in Tennessee. To learn more about Arts at the Airport and other exhibits at BNA, visit their website here: https://flynashville.com/nashville-airport-authority/arts-at-the-airport/exhibits-at-bna.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.