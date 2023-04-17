Stacey Nickens from the Nashville International Airport showed some of the artwork that greets visitors in the airport’s newly renovated Grand Lobby and talked about BNA’s Arts at the Airport, an ever-growing, ever-changing showcase of cultural diversity and creative talent in Tennessee. To learn more about Arts at the Airport and other exhibits at BNA, visit their website here: https://flynashville.com/nashville-airport-authority/arts-at-the-airport/exhibits-at-bna.

