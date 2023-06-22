“Boats and Besties” Summer Event

Tess Hugoboom founder of NashGirls Connect talked about their new “Boats and Besties” summer series. NashGirls Connect is known for their "speed-friending" events in Nashville and is now taking the fun on the water this summer! You can connect and make new girlfriends while enjoying the sunshine for the NashGirls Connect "Boats and Besties" series! To sign up for the event and get tickets, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/nashgirlsconnect?fbclid=IwAR3xtyZROgH9RMhbxBCTTNN9cU0Wqf8E0CHWtQ-CfhZiA4gUf1pa3NWx3-k.

