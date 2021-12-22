Bobby Bones Co-hosts New Year's Eve Special

Radio host Bobby Bones talked about co-hosting the CBS New Year’s Eve special and who and what we can expect to see. NewsChannel5’s New Year's Eve coverage will start with our local team at 6pm Friday, December 31, followed by the CBS special “New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash” from 7pm-10pm. The special will resume after the newscast at 10:30pm and conclude at 12:30am. The CBS special will feature nearly 50 performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton and Zac Brown Band. The traditional countdown will culminate with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight.