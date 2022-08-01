Bonnie Hunt Producing New AppleTV+ Show

Actress Bonnie Hunt gave us a preview of Amber Brown, the new APPLE TV+ show she’s directing and producing. Based on the children's book series by Paula Danziger, Amber Brown follows a young girl finding her voice through music and art in the wake of her parents’ divorce and her best friend moving away. Amber Brown is streaming now on APPLE TV+.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 13:06:50-04
