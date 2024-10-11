Boo at the Zoo starts tonight! We learn what is new this year

Get ready for a hauntingly good time at Boo at the Zoo! This year’s festivities are packed with exciting new features and spooky favorites, perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Don't miss these festive features:

🎡 NEW: Take in the views from our 45-foot Ferris Wheel, available for purchase

🌳 NEW: Immerse yourself in the magic of Storytime with the Old Oakley Tree

👻 Explore spooktacular scenes, enchanting straw creatures, and photo ops throughout the Zoo

🎠 Free spins on the Scary-Go-Round Carousel

🐾 Catch special animal shows nightly at 5:45, 6:45, & 7:45 PM

🍬 10 trick-or-treat stations for kids ages 2-12 (souvenir bag included!)

🎃 Meet costumed characters, explore the Fall Fun Zone, and test your luck at Carn-Evil Carnival Games

Tickets

