Book a crafting class at SMART Art & Crafts!

SMART Art & Craft Supplies in Donelson offer several crafting classes for kids and adults each month!

To take a look at their crafting classes visit

https://smartartandcraft.square.site/

SMART Art and Crafts is the perfect place to find your next project

Smart Art + Craft Supplies opened its doors in June of 2014 as SmART! Supplies, a social enterprise of Progress Inc. The organization assumed the name Smart Art + Craft Supplies in January of 2020.

Nashville’s creative community and finest thrifters shop our shelves for new and gently used art and craft supplies. Smart Art + Craft is proud to provide the community such supplies for a fraction of their retail price.

100% of our profits at Smart Art + Craft Supplies benefit programs to promote the health, happiness, and safety of adults living with intellectual disabilities in our community. As individuals with these disabilities often have problems with major life activities such as language, mobility, learning, self-help and independent living, we're honored to help in any way we can.

In addition to financial support, Smart Art + Craft serves as a vocational center for people with intellectual disabilities. Many adults with intellectual disabilities come to Smart Art + Craft to learn job skills. We observe what each individual enjoys doing and where they excel and we use that information to help place them in paid employment across Middle Tennessee.

https://smartartandcraft.org/