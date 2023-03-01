Book Fair at Cole Elementary

We were live at the Cole Elementary School where NewsChannel5 employees helped students choose three books for FREE at the Scholastic Book Fair. This spring, the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign will give away its 1 millionth book! Now in seventh year, the campaign promotes childhood literacy by providing books to underserved elementary school students attending Title 1 schools.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 11:53:21-05
