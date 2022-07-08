Watch Now
Book Launch Party for Her True Worth

We hear more about women taking steps to stop social media self doubt.
Social media influencers Brittany Maher and Cassandra Speer talked about the book they co-wrote to help Gen Z women find their true worth beyond social media and cultural expectations. The Book Launch Party for Her True Worth is Saturday, July 9 from 11am-2pm at Collective615, 3820 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 146, Nashville, TN 37209. To register for this free event, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/her-true-worth-book-launch-party-tickets-370263978527. Her True Worth by Brittany Maher and Cassandra Speer is available wherever you buy books.

