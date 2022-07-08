Social media influencers Brittany Maher and Cassandra Speer talked about the book they co-wrote to help Gen Z women find their true worth beyond social media and cultural expectations. The Book Launch Party for Her True Worth is Saturday, July 9 from 11am-2pm at Collective615, 3820 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 146, Nashville, TN 37209. To register for this free event, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/her-true-worth-book-launch-party-tickets-370263978527. Her True Worth by Brittany Maher and Cassandra Speer is available wherever you buy books.