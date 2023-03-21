Watch Now
Book Signing with Paula Faris

We chat with author Paula Faris
Posted at 11:50 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 12:50:44-04

Emmy Award-winning journalist, bestselling author and podcaster Paula Faris gave advice on how working mothers can ditch the “mom guilt” and find a better way forward. Paula Faris will host a special book signing event on Tuesday, March 21 at 5:30pm at Barnes & Noble, 1701 Mallory Lane, Brentwood, TN 37027. You Don’t Have to Carry It All: Ditch the Mom Guilt and Find a Better Way Forward by Paula Faris is available wherever you buy books. The Paula Faris Podcast is available wherever you listen to your podcasts.

