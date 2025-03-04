Books for Biscuts! Loveless cafe is encouraging kids to read during National Reading Month

Loveless Cafe [lovelesscafe.com] has partnered withMetro Nashville Schools [mnps.org] for the fourth year to promoteNational Read Across America Day [nationaltoday.com] on March 2 and National Reading Month in March with the Books for Biscuits reading challenge. Running from Mar. 3-31 for local Metro Nashville middle schools, students can earn badges for every 30 minutes they read during the competition, and the winning grade wins a biscuit party with the Loveless Cafe food truck.

