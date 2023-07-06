Books You'll Enjoy Reading This Summer

Bestselling author Carley Fortune recommended some of her favorite summer beach reads. Carley’s best summer read suggestions:



On Fire Island by Jane L. Rosen, a surprising new novel about a book editor spending one last summer on Fire Island after her unexpected death.

Mrs. Nash’s Ashes by Sarah Adler, which takes you on the road trip of a lifetime with a starry-eyed romantic, a cynical writer, and (the ashes of) her elderly best friend.

Much Ado About Nada by Uzma Jalaluddin, a second-chance romance set at a massive Muslim conference, inspired by Jane Austen’s Persuasion.

Sunshine Nails Mai Nguyen, a tender debut about a Vietnamese Canadian family in Toronto who will do whatever it takes to protect their no-frills nail salon.

All of Carley's favorite beach reads are available wherever you buy books.