Boozy Popsicles to Beat the Heat!

Tom Gibson from Blue Ice Vodka made three kinds of Boozy Popsicles - Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptails, Skinny Mule Frozen Poptails and Watermelon Frozen Poptails. For more recipes, including cocktails that are under 100 calories, visit, https://www.blueicevodka.com/fit-friendly-cocktails.
Tips:
1. A 10-space popsicle mold is recommended.
2. Whisk together ingredients.
3. Pour into popsicle molds, distributing mixture evenly between molds.
4. Leave about a half inch to an inch from top of each popsicle mold to allow for expansion.
5. Place popsicle sticks in molds and freeze for a minimum of 4-6 hours for alcohol to become solid.
Watermelon Frozen Poptail
Ingredients:
4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
5 cups fresh seeded watermelon chunks pureed (2 cups of watermelon juice 16 oz.)
½ tbsp. fresh lime juice
Instructions:
In a blender, puree the watermelon; add lime juice and Blue Ice Vodka. Strain pureed watermelon and vodka mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the Popsicle sticks,
and leave ½ inch exposed for expansion. Freeze for 4-6 hours.
Skinny Mule Frozen Poptail
Ingredients:
3 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
12 oz. bottle ginger beer
1/2-cup lime juice
Instructions:
Pour ginger beer and limeade mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the popsicle sticks, and leave about ½ inch space exposed for expansion during freezing.
Freeze for 4-6 hours for alcohol mix to become solid.
Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptail
Ingredients:
4 oz. cup Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka
2-cups lemonade (16 oz.)
Garnish with Blueberries and lemon wheels (optional)
Instructions:
Make 10 ice pops. Pour huckleberry vodka and lemonade mix. Garnish with blueberries.
Pour mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the popsicle sticks, and leave about ½ inch space exposed for expansion during freezing.
Freeze for 4-6 hours for alcohol mix to become solid.