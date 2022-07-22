Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Boozy Popsicles to Beat the Heat!

Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 12:45:46-04

Tom Gibson from Blue Ice Vodka made three kinds of Boozy Popsicles - Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptails, Skinny Mule Frozen Poptails and Watermelon Frozen Poptails. For more recipes, including cocktails that are under 100 calories, visit, https://www.blueicevodka.com/fit-friendly-cocktails.

Tips:

1. A 10-space popsicle mold is recommended.

2. Whisk together ingredients.

3. Pour into popsicle molds, distributing mixture evenly between molds.

4. Leave about a half inch to an inch from top of each popsicle mold to allow for expansion.

5. Place popsicle sticks in molds and freeze for a minimum of 4-6 hours for alcohol to become solid.

Watermelon Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

5 cups fresh seeded watermelon chunks pureed (2 cups of watermelon juice 16 oz.)

½ tbsp. fresh lime juice

Instructions:

In a blender, puree the watermelon; add lime juice and Blue Ice Vodka. Strain pureed watermelon and vodka mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the Popsicle sticks,

and leave ½ inch exposed for expansion. Freeze for 4-6 hours.

Skinny Mule Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

3 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

12 oz. bottle ginger beer

1/2-cup lime juice

Instructions:

Pour ginger beer and limeade mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the popsicle sticks, and leave about ½ inch space exposed for expansion during freezing.

Freeze for 4-6 hours for alcohol mix to become solid.

Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

4 oz. cup Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka

2-cups lemonade (16 oz.)

Garnish with Blueberries and lemon wheels (optional)

Instructions:

Make 10 ice pops. Pour huckleberry vodka and lemonade mix. Garnish with blueberries.

Pour mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the popsicle sticks, and leave about ½ inch space exposed for expansion during freezing.

Freeze for 4-6 hours for alcohol mix to become solid.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018