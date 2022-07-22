Boozy Popsicles to Beat the Heat!

Tom Gibson from Blue Ice Vodka made three kinds of Boozy Popsicles - Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptails, Skinny Mule Frozen Poptails and Watermelon Frozen Poptails. For more recipes, including cocktails that are under 100 calories, visit, https://www.blueicevodka.com/fit-friendly-cocktails.

Tips:

1. A 10-space popsicle mold is recommended.

2. Whisk together ingredients.

3. Pour into popsicle molds, distributing mixture evenly between molds.

4. Leave about a half inch to an inch from top of each popsicle mold to allow for expansion.

5. Place popsicle sticks in molds and freeze for a minimum of 4-6 hours for alcohol to become solid.

Watermelon Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

4 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

5 cups fresh seeded watermelon chunks pureed (2 cups of watermelon juice 16 oz.)

½ tbsp. fresh lime juice

Instructions:

In a blender, puree the watermelon; add lime juice and Blue Ice Vodka. Strain pureed watermelon and vodka mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the Popsicle sticks,

and leave ½ inch exposed for expansion. Freeze for 4-6 hours.

Skinny Mule Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

3 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

12 oz. bottle ginger beer

1/2-cup lime juice

Instructions:

Pour ginger beer and limeade mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the popsicle sticks, and leave about ½ inch space exposed for expansion during freezing.

Freeze for 4-6 hours for alcohol mix to become solid.

Huckleberry Lemon Frozen Poptail

Ingredients:

4 oz. cup Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka

2-cups lemonade (16 oz.)

Garnish with Blueberries and lemon wheels (optional)

Instructions:

Make 10 ice pops. Pour huckleberry vodka and lemonade mix. Garnish with blueberries.

Pour mixture equally into 10 molds. Attach cover. Insert the popsicle sticks, and leave about ½ inch space exposed for expansion during freezing.

Freeze for 4-6 hours for alcohol mix to become solid.