Bourbon Fried Apples

We get the recipe from the Apple Truck
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 12:42:01-04

Dale Apley Jr. from The Apple Truck made Bourbon Fried Apples. The Apple Truck will be in the Nashville area with freshly picked Michigan Apples from September 28 - October 1 at the following locations:

Thursday, Sept. 29

  • Ace Hardware, Columbia (8:30-9:30 AM)
  • Williamson Square, Franklin (11:30 AM-1:00 PM)
  • The Avenue Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro (3:30-5:00 PM)

Friday, Sept. 30

  • The Mall at Green Hills, Nashville (8:30-10 AM)
  • 1000 Oaks Mall (1:00 PM-2:30 PM)
  • Cool Springs Pointe, Brentwood, (3:30-5:00 PM)

Saturday, October 1

  • Gil’s Ace Hardware, Smyna (8:30-10:00 AM)
  • Ace Donelson Hardware, Nashville (1-2:30 PM)
  • RiverGate Mall, Goodlettsville (4-5:30 PM)

Preorder is required at www.theapple-truck.com. The order process will close either when sold out or on September 27.

Bourbon Fried Apples

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons water

1 Tablespoon butter

1 Tablespoon Bourbon whiskey

2 large apples, cored and chopped

1 Tablespoon raisins

1 Tablespoon packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions
Combine water, butter, and Bourbon in a large skillet over medium heat; stir until butter melts. Add apples, raisins, brown sugar, and cinnamon; stir to coat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring frequently, until apples have softened, and liquid has reduced to a syrup, about 10 minutes. Stir lemon juice into apples and serve warm.

