Dale Apley Jr. from The Apple Truck made Bourbon Fried Apples. The Apple Truck will be in the Nashville area with freshly picked Michigan Apples from September 28 - October 1 at the following locations:
Thursday, Sept. 29
- Ace Hardware, Columbia (8:30-9:30 AM)
- Williamson Square, Franklin (11:30 AM-1:00 PM)
- The Avenue Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro (3:30-5:00 PM)
Friday, Sept. 30
- The Mall at Green Hills, Nashville (8:30-10 AM)
- 1000 Oaks Mall (1:00 PM-2:30 PM)
- Cool Springs Pointe, Brentwood, (3:30-5:00 PM)
Saturday, October 1
- Gil’s Ace Hardware, Smyna (8:30-10:00 AM)
- Ace Donelson Hardware, Nashville (1-2:30 PM)
- RiverGate Mall, Goodlettsville (4-5:30 PM)
Preorder is required at www.theapple-truck.com. The order process will close either when sold out or on September 27.
Bourbon Fried Apples
Ingredients
2 Tablespoons water
1 Tablespoon butter
1 Tablespoon Bourbon whiskey
2 large apples, cored and chopped
1 Tablespoon raisins
1 Tablespoon packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
Directions
Combine water, butter, and Bourbon in a large skillet over medium heat; stir until butter melts. Add apples, raisins, brown sugar, and cinnamon; stir to coat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring frequently, until apples have softened, and liquid has reduced to a syrup, about 10 minutes. Stir lemon juice into apples and serve warm.