Dale Apley Jr. from The Apple Truck made Bourbon Fried Apples. The Apple Truck will be in the Nashville area with freshly picked Michigan Apples from September 28 - October 1 at the following locations:

Thursday, Sept. 29

Ace Hardware, Columbia (8:30-9:30 AM)

Williamson Square, Franklin (11:30 AM-1:00 PM)

The Avenue Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro (3:30-5:00 PM)



Friday, Sept. 30

The Mall at Green Hills, Nashville (8:30-10 AM)

1000 Oaks Mall (1:00 PM-2:30 PM)

Cool Springs Pointe, Brentwood, (3:30-5:00 PM)



Saturday, October 1

Gil’s Ace Hardware, Smyna (8:30-10:00 AM)

Ace Donelson Hardware, Nashville (1-2:30 PM)

RiverGate Mall, Goodlettsville (4-5:30 PM)



Preorder is required at www.theapple-truck.com. The order process will close either when sold out or on September 27.

Bourbon Fried Apples

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons water

1 Tablespoon butter

1 Tablespoon Bourbon whiskey

2 large apples, cored and chopped

1 Tablespoon raisins

1 Tablespoon packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

Directions

Combine water, butter, and Bourbon in a large skillet over medium heat; stir until butter melts. Add apples, raisins, brown sugar, and cinnamon; stir to coat. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring frequently, until apples have softened, and liquid has reduced to a syrup, about 10 minutes. Stir lemon juice into apples and serve warm.