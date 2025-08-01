Christy Martin made history in women's sports becoming the greatest female boxers of the 90s! Her story is now being told on the big screen by actress Sydney Sweeney!
Mayhem in Music City II will be Saturday August 2nd at the Nashville Fairgrounds
to learn more and get tickets visit
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mayhem-in-music-city-2-tickets-1450943433869
Boxing legend Christy Martin talks her new movie biopic and Nashville event this weekend
Posted
Christy Martin made history in women's sports becoming the greatest female boxers of the 90s! Her story is now being told on the big screen by actress Sydney Sweeney!
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.