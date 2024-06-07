Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley need your help with a local non-profit

Heather Mathis talks with Country star Brad Paisley and his wife Kimberly Williams Paisley about 'The Store” and how they are helping families across Nashville. Country music star Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly, started 'The Store' here in Nashville 4 years ago.

They talked to us in an exclusive interview about why they opened their shop today, not only to shoppers, but also to host a vet clinic that offered pet owners the chance to have their pet seen by veterinarians for free!

For more information on the store and to help volunteer visit https://thestore.org/

Their partnership is in conjunction with The Companion Project.

The Companion Project is an organization providing support to rescues, shelters, and welfare organizations nationwide dedicated to keeping animals happy, healthy and out of harm’s way.

ABOUT THE COMPANION PROJECT:

OUR MISSION

Despite a deep commitment to saving as many animal lives as possible, many organizations are forced to spend too much time fundraising, drawing time and resources away from their core missions. That’s where we come in. The Companion Project identifies underfunded organizations where financial support is lacking and lends a hand so they can focus on what they do best.

Through a program of online and offline fundraising efforts, we take in donations that get dispersed to underfunded animal organizations. Every dime we raise is strategically placed in order to do the most possible good. We’re transparent in our endeavors, letting you know exactly where your donations are going and the impact they make.

For more information about The Companion Project visit companionproject.org

