Braison Cyrus drops his second full-length 'From Now On'

Braison Cyrus recently released his second full-length album, "From Now On." This eight-track project features guests like Tyler Ramsey, Grizfolk, and his sisters Noah and Miley Cyrus.

In our extended interview, Braison talks about music he originally wrote to send to Orville Peck, what it's like working with his sisters, and takes us on a more in-depth journey through the songs on the album.

WATCH OUR EXTENDED INTERVIEW:

LISTEN TO THE ALBUM:

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