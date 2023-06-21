Bread Making Classes in Nolensville

Emily Witcher owner of House of Bread gave tips on making bread. House of Bread is offering a Sourdough baking class Thursday, June 22 from11:30am-4pm Cost is $65 per person. Participants must be at least 8 years old. Class sizes are limited to seven people per class. There are no prerequisites to the classes, so beginners and advanced students are welcome. Classes last approximately 2.5-3 hours. House of Bread is located at 7186 Nolensville Road at Hillside Center. To learn more or to sign up for a class go to, https://nolensville.houseofbread.com/in-store/.

