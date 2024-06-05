Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Breaking screen addictions in children

Posted at 12:23 PM, Jun 05, 2024

With summer in full swing and the kids out of school, keeping them off of their devices is a challenge leaving many parents scratching their heads.

Co-owners of KinActive Kids and Pediatric Development Experts, Dr. Emily Heisey and Dr. Matt Otteman, share their tips for keeping the kids engaged in activities off-screen while keeping parents sane.

Social Media Handles: 
Instagram, Dr. Emily: @kinactive_kids  [instagram.com]
Instagram, Dr. Matt: @dr_otto_dc  [instagram.com]
TikTok: @kinactivekids  [tiktok.com]
Facebook: @kinactivekids  [facebook.com]

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018