Breaking screen addictions in children

With summer in full swing and the kids out of school, keeping them off of their devices is a challenge leaving many parents scratching their heads.

Co-owners of KinActive Kids and Pediatric Development Experts, Dr. Emily Heisey and Dr. Matt Otteman, share their tips for keeping the kids engaged in activities off-screen while keeping parents sane.

Social Media Handles:

Instagram, Dr. Emily: @kinactive_kids [instagram.com]

Instagram, Dr. Matt: @dr_otto_dc [instagram.com]

TikTok: @kinactivekids [tiktok.com]

Facebook: @kinactivekids [facebook.com]