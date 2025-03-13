'Breaking the Barel' Cocktail Series at Stateside Kitchen for Women's History Month

‘Breaking the Barrel’ menu in honor of Women’s History Month is happening all month long at Stateside Kitchen!

Throughout March, they will feature cocktails inspired by four meaningful women of Nashville and Tennessee's history. The cocktails will all be made with liquor from female-owned distilleries.

In addition to the standard a la carte menu, specialty bites and this special cocktail menu will be available all month long. $1 from each cocktail from our specialty menu will be donated to our charity partner Thistle Farms, an organization dedicated to supporting women who are survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.

STATESIDE KITCHEN LINKS & SOCIAL: