Brentwood Resident on New Nickelodeon Show

We chat with Lexi Janicek about "The Really Loud House"
Posted at 11:44 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 12:44:01-04

Lexi Janicek, an 11-year-old actress from Brentwood, talked about starring in a new Nickelodeon series. Lexi stars as “Lisa Loud” on Nickelodeon's The Really Loud House. The Really Loud House is a live-action series based on the award-winning animated series. The Really Loud House premieres on Nickelodeon on Thursday, November 3. Also look for Lexi as a young Kristen Bell in The People We Hate at the Wedding on November 18 on Amazon Prime. Follow @lexi_janicek on Instagram.

