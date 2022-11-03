Brentwood Resident on New Nickelodeon Show

Lexi Janicek, an 11-year-old actress from Brentwood, talked about starring in a new Nickelodeon series. Lexi stars as “Lisa Loud” on Nickelodeon's The Really Loud House. The Really Loud House is a live-action series based on the award-winning animated series. The Really Loud House premieres on Nickelodeon on Thursday, November 3. Also look for Lexi as a young Kristen Bell in The People We Hate at the Wedding on November 18 on Amazon Prime. Follow @lexi_janicek on Instagram.