Brie and Bubbly Skillet from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market made a Brie and Bubbles Skillet. Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Brie and Bubbly Skillet

Ingredients:

· 1 whole round of Brie cheese (about 8-10 ounces)

· 1 cup seedless red grapes

· 1 cup of seedless green grape

· 4 tablespoons honey

· 1/4 cup sparkling wine (such as Champagne or Prosecco)

· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

· 1 baguette or crackers for serving

· Fresh thyme sprigs 1 teaspoon chopped plus a couple of sprigs for garnish

· Olive oil for brushing

· Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Rinse the grapes and pat them dry with a paper towel. Place the grapes on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

3. Drizzle the grapes with a little olive oil and season them with a pinch of salt and pepper. Toss them gently to coat.

4. Roast the grapes in the preheated oven for about 15 minutes or until they start to blister and caramelize. Remove them from the oven and set aside.

5. While the grapes are roasting, score the top of the Brie cheese in a crisscross pattern using a sharp knife. This will allow the honey to penetrate into the cheese as it melts.

6. Drizzle the honey evenly over the top of the Brie, making sure it gets into the scored cuts.

7. Melt the butter in the skillet. Once hot, place the scored brie on the skillet. Leave it until it is golden brown color on the scored side. Remove from the skillet

8. Add the grapes to the skillet, toss in the chopped thyme, and champagne

9. Sauté on medium heat while stirring.

10. Push the grapes to the side. Place the brie into the middle. Place in the preheated oven for 5 to 7 minutes. Keep an eye on it to prevent it from burning. The Brie should become soft and gooey.

11. Carefully transfer the skillet to the table or a heatproof serving platter.

12. Garnish the skillet with fresh thyme sprigs for a pop of color and added flavor.

13. Serve the skillet Brie with the toasted baguette rounds or crackers, allowing your guests to scoop up the gooey Brie and roasted grapes.

14. Enjoy your skillet Brie with roasted grapes and sparkling wine as an elegant appetizer or a delicious snack. It's perfect for special occasions or casual gatherings.