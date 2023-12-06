Brine Turkey or Pork in Smoked Salt

Cookbook author Tammy Algood made Smoked Salt, a seasoning that can be used to brine turkey, pork and other meats. It also makes a great food gift idea. Tammy Algood is the author of five cookbooks, all are available on Amazon and wherever you buy books.

Smoked Salt

Yield: 2 cups

2 cups coarse sea salt

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the smoker to 225 degrees. Meanwhile, spread the salt in a thin layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Place in the smoker and allow to smoke for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Place on a wire rack to cool completely, then package in an airtight container until ready to use.

Brining Basics (great for turkey, chicken, and pork)

4 cups water

1/2 cup salt

DIRECTIONS

In a large food safe container, stir together the water and salt. Add the meat. If the brine doesn't cover the meat completely, double, or even triple the recipe and add to the container. Cover and refrigerate overnight or for 8 hours. Remove the meat from the brine solution and rinse under cold running water to remove the excess salt. Pat dry with paper towels and proceed with your recipe for roasting, broiling, grilling, or smoking. Discard the brine solution.