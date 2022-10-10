Brisket Chili Recipe from Shotgun Willie's BBQ

Bill Laviolette from Shotgun Willie's BBQ made Texas Red Brisket Chili. (see recipe below) Shotgun Willie's BBQ is located at 4000 Gallatin Pike Suite B, Nashville, TN 37216. The restaurant is open Wednesdays-Sundays from 11am–3pm or until sold out. For more information, visit https://sgwbbq.com/ or call (615) 942-9188.

Shotgun Willie's BBQ Texas Red Brisket Chili

2lbs of Diced Brisket (or Ground Beef)

2 cloves fresh garlic (or more to taste)

1 Medium Red Onion

1 8oz Can of Tomato Paste

2 10oz Cans of Rotel (Or Diced Tomatoes)

1 12oz Bottle of Shiner Bock

1 TBSP Chili Powder

1 tsp Chilie Arbol Powder

1 tsp Guajillo Chilie Powder

1 tsp Ancho Chilie Powder

1/2 tsp Mexican Oregano

1 tsp Cumin

1 TBSP Sweet Paprika

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1 TBSP Black Pepper

1/2 tsp Kosher Salt (or more to taste)

***1 tsp Cayenne Pepper (if you like it a little hotter)***

1 TBSP Masa (for Slurry, if needed)

DIRECTIONS

Add chili seasoning ingredients into a small bowl. Mix thoroughly and set aside.

Dice red onion and smash and chop garlic cloves.

Over Medium High heat, sauté onions and garlic in a Dutch Oven or large stock pot.

Add Meat

If using Ground Beef brown thoroughly. Once cooked, drain fat and return to pot.

If using Smoked Brisket, add to pot and toss with garlic and onion mixture

Pour Tomato Paste and Rotel into the pot.

Add Chili Seasoning to pot.

Pour bottle of Shiner Bock into the pot making sure you save a sip for the chef.

Add water to the pot until it touches the top of the ingredients. (If just using water, fill the pot to the top of the mixture.)

Bring pot to boil, reduce heat to simmer, partially cover the pot and let all these ingredients just hang out together for at least one hour.

Give it a stir every so often just to make sure nothing’s sticking to the bottom of the pot. You can let this go longer than an hour if you like but no less!

If your chili is a little too thin, take 1 TBSP of Masa and some hot water to a bowl and make yourself a little slurry. Once the Masa is well blended in the water, add it to the pot. That should thicken things up a bit. Not thick enough? Make some more and add it a little at a time. If your chili is too thick, you can add a little more water or some more beer (if there’s any left!) to get it to the consistency you like.