Britany Meets Her Favorite Animal at the Tennessee Aquarium

Well, I never thought this day would actually come!

Not only was it my first time visiting the beautiful and lively city of Chattanooga, but it was also my first time at the Tennessee Aquarium!

It has always been a dream of mine to hang out with penguins - also known as my favorite animal - and when the opportunity to visit them came about, I couldn't say 'no'! So, Nathan, Abbey, and myself, packed up our camera gear and headed out on the 2-hour drive to make it happen!

Upon arrival, we were greeted by LoriBeth, one of the amazing folks working behind the scenes of the penguin exhibit! She showed us around and introduced us to some of the penguins inside of the exhibit.

And to my surprise - they let me feed the penguins! Such a perfect way to end of the visit!

If you'd like to find out more about the penguin exhibit and the Tennessee Aquarium, head over to their website at tnaqua.org