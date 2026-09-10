Brittany Sits Down with Medium Travis Holp

World-renowned medium, Travis Holp, has brought healing, closure, and a few laughs to people across the world with his ability.

Brittany had a chance to get a reading with Travis and learned more on how he discovered his gift, how he communicates with spirits, and how he uses his ability to help those who are grieving.

You can find out more about Travis, book your own personal reading, and purchase your copy of his book, "Are You There Spirit, It's Me, Travis" over on his website at TravisHolp.com