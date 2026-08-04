Brittany Tries Fishing For The First Time

I've always wanted to try fishing, and after my BIG move to Tennessee, I finally found the perfect time to make my dreams come true!

Music City Anglers is Nashville's Premier Fishing Outfitter, and the experience I had alongside Owner and Founder, Morgan Nowles, and his wife, Alexis, was out of this world! But you don't have to take my word for it - check out some of the Google reviews! Morgan made learning how to fly fish so easy to understand with even the limited amount of time we had to film, and was so encouraging throughout the entire process!

Watch the video to see if I end up catching anything! All I know is I'll for sure be back for another trip!