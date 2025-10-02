Broadway stars Carrie St. Louis and Teal Wicks talk about benefit for Studio Tenn

Get a peek behind the emerald curtain when our beloved pink & green witches touch down in Franklin for "Pink Goes Good With Green," an exclusive cabaret fundraiser for Studio Tenn on November 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. inside Turner Theater at The Factory at Franklin. During this enchanting evening, stars Carrie St. Louis (Broadway’s Glinda) and Teal Wicks (Broadway’s Elphaba) will sing your favorite melodies and other signature hits from their Broadway journeys, paired with captivating behind-the-scenes stories that only true insiders can share. Every ticket purchased supports Studio Tenn’s nonprofit mission: To create Broadway-quality performances while educating the next generation of storytellers. Tickets are available at studiotenn.com [studiotenn.com].