Broccoli Salad Recipe from MacHenry's Meat & Three

Stephen Wilkerson from MacHenry’s Meat & Three made Broccoli Salad. (see recipe below) MacHenry's Meat & Three is located at 581 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37210. They're open Monday-Friday from 10:30am-2pm. Visit www.machenrysmeat3.com or call (615) 877-1636 for more information.
Salad:
8 ounces of broccoli
1/2 cup of toasted almonds
1/2 cup of dried cranberries
1/4 cup of diced celery
1/4 cup of diced red onion
Dressing:
3/4 cup of your favorite Mayo
1/2 teaspoon of black pepper
3/4 teaspoon of salt
2 tablespoons of sugar
1/4 cup of white balsamic vinegar.
Combine and chill the fridge. It makes the perfect side for a BBQ. You can also double or triple the recipe and it keeps in the fridge for a few days for lunches.