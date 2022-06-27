Broccoli Salad Recipe from MacHenry's Meat & Three

Stephen Wilkerson from MacHenry’s Meat & Three made Broccoli Salad. (see recipe below) MacHenry's Meat & Three is located at 581 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37210. They're open Monday-Friday from 10:30am-2pm. Visit www.machenrysmeat3.com or call (615) 877-1636 for more information.

Salad:

8 ounces of broccoli

1/2 cup of toasted almonds

1/2 cup of dried cranberries

1/4 cup of diced celery

1/4 cup of diced red onion

Dressing:

3/4 cup of your favorite Mayo

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

3/4 teaspoon of salt

2 tablespoons of sugar

1/4 cup of white balsamic vinegar.

Combine and chill the fridge. It makes the perfect side for a BBQ. You can also double or triple the recipe and it keeps in the fridge for a few days for lunches.