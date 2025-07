You know Brooke Hogan as the daughter of WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan and star of Brooke Knows Best. In life after reality TV, Brooke is now running one of Nashville's biggest interior design companies, BB Designs!

BB Designs By Brooke specializes in creating personalized, gorgeous designs for residential homes, and also provides fast, full-service installations for investment properties-making them competitive, stunning listings.

https://www.bbdesignsbybrooke.com/