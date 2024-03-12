Brown's Diner is now serving an all-day breakfast menu! Get the recipe for blueberry pancakes!

Brown’s Diner , Nashville’s oldest diner and dive bar, is launching an all-day breakfast menu. Originally opened in 1927, Brown’s Diner is a beloved Nashville institution recognized as one of the best burgers in the country. Breakfast was a staple at the diner in its early days of operation but hasn’t been offered at the restaurant for decades. Chef and owner Bret Tuck, who acquired Brown’s in 2021 to preserve its legacy for generations to come, is relaunching a robust breakfast menu, which will be offered seven days a week.

Ingredients:

Dry

2 cups AP flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tablespoon sugar

Wet

1 ½ cup buttermilk

1 cup sour cream

4 tbsp melted unsalted butter

2 eggs separated

Butter for cooking

Maple syrup

Directions

Mix dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.

Mix a well.

Separate eggs, and whip whites until soft peaks, set aside.

Add egg yolks, sour cream, Buttermilk, and melted butter in bowl and mix well.

Add butter mixture to dry ingredients and fold together with a spatula. Do not overmix. Then fold in egg whites.

Cook in skillet on med-high heat until golden brown and bubbles show, then flip and cook through.

Serve with butter and maple syrup.

Brown’s Diner is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. No reservations are required.

