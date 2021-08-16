Brunch Fashions

Milton gave tips and showed fashion ideas for brunch. The 6th Annual Broadway Brunch is Sunday, August 22 from 10:30am-1:30pm at City Winery. Broadway Brunch, Nashville Rep’s annual gala, celebrates the power of live theatre with a delectable brunch, bottomless cocktails, a remarkable live auction, complimentary valet parking, and a dazzling musical performance by Nashville’s sensational theatrical talent. All proceeds benefit Nashville Repertory Theatre and its commitment to inspire empathy and expand the creative capacity of our community. For tickets or more information visit, broadwaybrunch.org.