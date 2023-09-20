Buddy Games with Josh Duhamel

Actor Josh Duhamel talked about the idea behind the new CBS reality competition series Buddy Games. Josh is the host, creator, and executive producer for Buddy Games, the show that unites six teams of four deep-rooted friends, at a stunning lakeside location for a nostalgic adult summer camp adventure. “Ride or dies” get the chance to play “buddy games” where they will re-live their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges. Buddy Games airs Thursday at 8pm on NewsChannel5. Visit www.cbs.com for more information.

