Buddy Jewell Joins Us in Studio

Country music artist Buddy Jewell talked about the release of the rebooted version of his 2003 hit Sweet Southern Comfort. The 20-year anniversary of the beloved song called for something special, so Jewell invited fellow country stars Clint Black, The Bellamy Brothers and Marty Raybon to collaborate with him on the new single. For more information www.buddyjewell.com.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 12:43:06-04
